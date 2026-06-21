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International Day of Yoga 2026: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga with around 1,000 soldiers at Eastern Air Command HQs in Shillong

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the Defence Forces and the Ministry of Defence in celebrating the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) by performing various asanas and breathing exercises with around 1,000 soldiers of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army at the Eastern Air Command Headquarters in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Sunday.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
International Day of Yoga 2026: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga with around 1,000 soldiers at Eastern Air Command HQs in Shillong
Image Credit: @rajnathsingh/X

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