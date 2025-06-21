International Yoga Day 2025: CISF Successfully Wraps Up Celebrations Across Units

As the International Yoga Day 2025 was observed on Saturday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) also participated in the celebrations across all its 430-plus units and formations nationwide.

The CISF units and formations engaged in Yoga practices every day throughout June.

Furthermore, trained Yoga practitioners conducted special classes in which CISF personnel, their families, school students, and people from nearby localities participated.

As per a release from the CISF, the initiatives undertaken were able to create awareness and interest that led to a growing number of citizens connecting with the aim.

Throughout the entire month of June, CISF units and formations were engaged in rigorous daily Yoga practices. Trained Yoga practitioners conducted specialized classes, not only for CISF personnel and their families but also extending this invaluable opportunity to school students and willing individuals from nearby localities. These initiatives successfully cultivated widespread awareness and interest, leading to a growing number of citizens connecting with this meaningful endeavor.

Celebrations Of June 21

As a part of the celebrations, public Yoga sessions were conducted at select historical locations, local attractions, heritage landmarks, and public parks. The selection of the sites for the conduct of the Yoga sessions was strategic and aimed to showcase the 'collective public effort' and India's rich cultural heritage.

CISF ने देशभर में अपनी Units में 11वां अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मनाया। अधिकारियों, उनके परिवारों और आस-पास के नागरिकों ने पूरे जून में योग का अभ्यास किया, जिसका समापन प्रमुख स्थानों पर मेगा-इवेंट में हुआ, जिसने योग के माध्यम से स्वास्थ्य, अनुशासन और सार्वजनिक कल्याण के प्रति CISF… pic.twitter.com/Jrhwyv42A6 — Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 21, 2025

Yoga Day Participation At CISF HQs

At CISF Headquarters in the CGO Complex, Delhi, more than 100 personnel participated in the Yoga practice at the CISF Meraki Lawns. This event saw the active participation of all personnel, including Additional Director General (Headquarters), Shri Padmakar Ranpise, who led the session under the direction of trained Yoga practitioners.

'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'

The CISF embraced International Yoga Day 2025's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier.

The execution of International Yoga Day embodied the spirit of "Yoga for Self and Society."

The release also stated, "The CISF recognizes that yoga is far more than just physical exercise; it's a profound science that cultivates discipline, enhances endurance, and fosters a calm and focused mindset—all vital attributes for its dedicated personnel."

"Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to well-being, the CISF has proactively integrated yoga into its training programs and explored initiatives such as offering simple yogic exercises to passengers on flights, extending its positive influence beyond its immediate mandate," it added.