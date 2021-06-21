International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi launches M Yoga App to promote 'One World, One Health'

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 21, 2021) launched a mYoga app, which will be available worldwide.

“In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our ‘One World, One Health’ motto,” he added.

PM Modi while addressing the program on Monday said that yoga has become 'a ray of hope' across global amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," PM Modi said.

"Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves. We're the biggest source of energy in the universe," the Prime Minister stated.

This year, the theme is ‘Yoga For Wellness’. Elaborating on it, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.”

“The ‘Yoga For Wellness’ theme for this International Yoga Day has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy,” PM Modi said on Monday.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Ministry of Culture is also slated to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at 75 cultural heritage locations across the country.

