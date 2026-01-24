Advertisement
NewsIndiaInternet goes wild over Peacock-studded Indian wedding invitation | WATCH
VIRAL VIDEO NEWS

Internet goes wild over Peacock-studded Indian wedding invitation | WATCH

The invitation showcases a peacock statue perched elegantly on the cover of the card, which opens up to reveal the invitation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 07:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Internet goes wild over Peacock-studded Indian wedding invitation | WATCHScreenshot from video (Photo Credit: @harsh.eys1/ Instagram)

A lavish Indian wedding invitation featuring a peacock statue is going viral on social media, captivating netizens. The intricate design and attention to detail have made the wedding invite an instant internet sensation.

The invitation showcases a peacock statue perched elegantly on the cover of the card, which opens up to reveal the invitation. 

An Instagram user shared the video of the invitation and wrote, "Like where yall getting the money to be sending invites like these??"

Watch the visuals of the wedding invitation here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harsh (@harsh.eys1)

Peacock motifs are widely celebrated in Indian culture, and the combination of traditional artistry with modern luxury appears to have pleased the netizens.

The invitation has sparked curiosity amongst the users, praising its unique design, lavish appeal, and craftsmanship. 

Many have expressed amazement at the level of detail. Some users jokingly commented under the video.

While some users have questioned the cost and extravagance of such invitations, others are simply marveling at the creativity. 

Netizens' reaction to peacock-statue wedding invitation

"Woah that's so cool," a user commented under the video. 

"Omg so real," another one wrote. 

"Gurl how do I get invited to this wedding," a person commented. 

"India's got creativity in the air," a person said in the comment section. 

Custom-made invites featuring miniature sculptures, laser-cut designs, and even lights have become increasingly popular among Indian couples planning a lavish wedding.

