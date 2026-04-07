Internet suspended in 5 districts of Manipur after death of two minors in an attack

Imphal: The internet services have been suspended in five districts of Manipur for three days, starting Tuesday at 02:00 PM, after the death of two minors.

The districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

The decision was made considering the current law and order situation, due to fears that anti-social elements might exploit platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to disseminate misinformation, hate speech, and inflammatory content.

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"In view of the prevailing law and order situation in 5 (five) districts of Manipur viz, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur, there exists apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the public which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the State of Manipur," the order read.



"Whereas, to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate preventive measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc," the order added, as per ANI.



The development comes in the wake of a tragic and violent incident in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area, where suspected militants allegedly attacked a residence around 1:00 AM, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was injured and is currently receiving treatment.



The attack ignited fury among locals, prompting protesters to torch at least three trucks and block the Imphal-Tidim Road at multiple points, snarling traffic and escalating regional tensions.

Adding to the concern, an unexploded rocket launcher was discovered near the site of the attack. Bomb disposal experts were deployed and are working to safely defuse the device.



In a Facebook post, Singh vehemently condemned the incident as a "heinous act of violence" and an outright act of terrorism. The attack occurred around 1:05 AM, targeting a mother and her two minor children as they slept in their home.

He paid heartfelt tribute to the victims—a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old girl—while extending deep condolences to the bereaved family. Singh stressed that such inhuman acts have no place in society and must be denounced in the strongest possible terms.

"I strongly condemn the brutal attack at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, under my Constituency, allegedly carried out by Kuki narco-terrorists. The incident occurred around 1:05 AM, when a mother and her two minor children were asleep together in their bedroom. This heinous act of violence is nothing less than an act of terrorism. I offer my heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost--a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl--taken away in such a cold-blooded manner. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family during this unimaginable time of grief. Such inhuman acts have no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," the letter said.



Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he said he was deeply pained by the loss of innocent lives and described the attack as a horrific act against civilians, especially children.

"Deeply pained by the tragic attack in Moirang Tronglaobi that took the lives of two innocent children. Such a horrific act against civilians, especially young lives, is beyond condemnable. While efforts may be ongoing, such occurrences underline the need for more effective ground-level vigilance and timely intervention. I believe the authorities are at the job to bring the perpetrators to justice and reinforce measures to safeguard civilians. While we navigate through these tragic times, always remember who provoked when the entire state was working towards peace," Biren Singh wrote on 'X'.

He emphasized the need for stronger ground-level vigilance and timely intervention to prevent such incidents, adding that authorities must ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice and that civilian safety is reinforced.



(with ANI inputs)