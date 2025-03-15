Violent clashes between two groups in Bengal's Birbhum district during Holi prompted the government to suspend internet services until March 17. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday criticized the state government over the suspension, calling it "evidence of the deterioration" in law and order.

Taking to the social media platform X, Adhikari accused the government of showing an "acceptance of incapability" in handling the situation. He also claimed that skirmishes were reported not only in Birbhum but in Tamluk, Nandakumar, and other areas across the state.

"This restriction on Internet services is not only an evidence of deterioration of the Law & Order Situation in the State, but also an acceptance of incapability on the part of the Administration to control the situation. Not only Birbhum, skirmishes took place in Tamluk, Nandakumar and various other places across West Bengal," he said in a post on X.

He further alleged that the West Bengal government is attempting to conceal instances of communal flare-ups and called on the Home Ministry, Bengal Governor, and Chief Secretary to intervene and review the law and order situation.

"The West Bengal Government are trying their best to hide the events of communal flare-ups to save their face. I urge @HMOIndia and His Excellency, the Hon'ble @BengalGovernor, to seek a report from the Chief Secretary (@chief_west) of WB regarding the deterioration of the law and order situation in the state," he posted.

Internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services were suspended in at least five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town in West Bengal's Birbhum district to curb the spread of rumors and unlawful activities. The shutdown will remain in effect from March 14 (Friday) to March 17 (Monday).

(With ANI inputs)