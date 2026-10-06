Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Intoxicated by defeat' to 'insulting the mandate': BJP hits out at Congress amid INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar

'Intoxicated by defeat' to 'insulting the mandate': BJP hits out at Congress amid INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar

The INDIA bloc’s protest march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR controversy drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sudhanshu Trivedi, who accused the Opposition of disrespecting the electoral mandate and misleading the public.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
'Intoxicated by defeat' to 'insulting the mandate': BJP hits out at Congress amid INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Intoxicated by defeat' to 'insulting the mandate': BJP hits out at Congress amid INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar
2
3
4
5