/'Intoxicated by defeat' to 'insulting the mandate': BJP hits out at Congress amid INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar

Addressing the press conference in the national capital, Trivedi said, “They (Congress) have become so deranged by their continuous defeats in elections and are so deeply involved in misleading the entire country with baseless, nonsensical statements and false claims. They may not like hearing this, but I would like to say this to them: “Intoxicated by political defeat, their minds have become consumed by a defeated and destructive mentality.” The first family of our main Opposition party, the Congress, has, for the past four generations, ruled by strangling democracy and running a system of dynastic rule under the guise of democracy. And today, they have attempted to infiltrate Akashvani (All India Radio) as well."