Invest in Punjab, Govt will provide full support & incentives: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday assured industry leaders of full government support and incentives while addressing entrepreneurs on the concluding day of the three-day Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit in SAS Nagar (Mohali). Highlighting the strong participation of global and national investors, the Chief Minister emphasised that the summit has created the right environment for industrial growth and will accelerate the state’s economic progress. He announced that the government will hold a review session after six months to assess the progress of the investment proposals and projects finalised during the summit.

Interacting with the business tycoons on the concluding day of the landmark Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Words are short to describe the dedication of those who have come here to attend this summit and become active partners in the economic progress of the state. Leading industrial tycoons from across the globe have converged at this historic and landmark summit. The best coaches are those who prepare their teams for every sort of hostile environment and challenge, and the state government has worked on the same pattern.”

Emphasising the spirit of the people of the state, the Chief Minister continued, “Punjabis are always leaders and we can do anything for the country and its people as we give top priority to the nation. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a new emergent field, but the human brain is far more important than it is, which is good for human resources development. It is heartening to see that businessmen are fast emerging as a key voice in policy-making decisions.”

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Referring to the deliberations held during the summit, he added, “Around 30 brainstorming sessions were conducted during the three days of the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit, which will go a long way in accelerating the economic growth of the state. Besides putting the state on a high growth trajectory, this summit will also help in creating new job opportunities for youth. This is imperative for checking brain drain from the state and ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that in a democracy, the Universal Adult Franchise is very important, and we are very fortunate that all of us have got this right. Everyone should exercise their right to vote so that their voice is counted. It is necessary to ensure that the democratic right of every person is acknowledged for the welfare of all.

Speaking about the impact of the AAP in politics, he said, “Manifestos of other political parties have changed ever since the advent of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP, which has brought the common man to the centre stage. Earlier, the agenda for the well-being of the common man was nowhere and hatred and divisiveness ruled the roost. If political parties get votes in the name of caste, religion or other divisions, then why would anyone vote in the name of schools, education, health or anything else?”

“Healthy competition is a must in a country, and monopolistic tendencies should be discouraged by all means because monopoly is not in the interest of any society. The world is full of examples where people from humble backgrounds have conquered the world through their hard work and dedication. Students must take inspiration from such examples to prove their mettle across the globe, and the Punjab government will facilitate them in this noble cause,” he asserted.

Using the metaphor of a bouquet, the Chief Minister added, “A bouquet contains a variety of flowers, and it fascinates people because of this diversity. Similarly, besides being the nation’s food bowl, Punjab also has the distinction of being the sword arm of the country. Its people are known across the world for their courage, resilience and spirit of enterprise. Every inch of this sacred land carries the footprints of great Gurus, saints, peers and martyrs who have shown us the path to oppose tyranny, injustice and oppression.”

Recalling the legacy of the state and its martyrs, he continued, “Punjab inherits a rich cultural legacy and is known across the world for its warm hospitality. The traits of Punjabis are recognised globally. Martyrs laid down their lives for the country, and we are all indebted to them. It is unfortunate that there are several forces in this country that have plundered the wealth of the nation and have backstabbed the martyrs. These leaders are in a hurry to amass huge wealth through illegal means, and they will not be forgiven by the countrymen.”

Referring to the governance challenges inherited by the AAP government, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “We inherited a legacy of debt, complaints and poor governance from our predecessors, but we are working to revive the state. The discussions held here have come directly from the heart and are based on mutual trust and a shared zeal to make Punjab a frontrunner state in the industrial sector. The earlier practice of forceful Memorandums of Understanding MoUs through arm-twisting of industrialists has now ended, and the focus is on ensuring massive industrialisation in the state.”

Highlighting participation by investors, he added, “Those who have participated in this summit have come on their own to become partners in the socio-economic growth of the state. This will propel progress and prosperity in Punjab and create new job opportunities for the youth, while also giving a boost to industry. Our government is committed to making Punjab a vibrant, progressive and prosperous state.”

Emphasising the government’s focus on employment and industry, the Chief Minister stated that this task will soon be accomplished with the active support and cooperation of the industry. From the very first day, my motive has been to create more and more jobs for the youth so that they can be weaned away from the drug menace by channelling their energy in a positive direction. I urge industrialists to act as messengers of the state and convey the key features of Punjab, such as ease of doing business and the most conducive business environment, to their colleagues in other states. Our motive is to ensure maximum investment in the state and make Punjab the industrial hub of the country.

Appreciating the organisers and participants, he added, “I congratulate Invest Punjab for successfully organising this event. The officers who worked tirelessly on the ground to make this event a huge success deserve great appreciation. I also express my gratitude to the captains of industry who have come here in large numbers to invest in the state. Punjab offers one of the most conducive environments for industrial growth. The state is a hub of the manufacturing sector and leads the country in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, Information Technology IT and others.”

Highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of the people of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Punjabis are born to be number one because hard work and dedication run in their blood. Due to this spirit, Punjabis have always excelled in every sphere and entrepreneurs from the state have carved a niche for themselves across the globe. The day is not far when Punjab will be on a high growth trajectory of industrial development.”

Thanking industry leaders for their participation, he stated, “I thank the business tycoons for being part of the growth story of the state. Our government is committed to realising the vision of transforming Punjab into a major industrial and export hub in the world. We want holistic economic and financial success for Punjab. I firmly believe that the key pillars of our growth are good governance, digitisation, decisiveness, transparency and sensitivity. Combined with our rich heritage, tradition and culture, these strengths create a conducive environment for people from across the globe to grow here exponentially. Punjab takes pride in playing a crucial role in India’s contribution towards strengthening the global value and supply chain through its manufacturing and infrastructure.”

On the occasion, Cabinet Ministers Sanjeev Arora, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Barinder Goyal, along with Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and others, also addressed the gathering.

