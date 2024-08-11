Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2776809
NewsIndia
FRAUD

Investment Firm Accused Of Rs 12000 Crore Bank Fraud: Report

The allegations have brought significant attention from Indian authorities, raising concerns over the Bothras' business practices. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 09:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Investment Firm Accused Of Rs 12000 Crore Bank Fraud: Report

RB Investments, a firm founded by Rajesh and Rashmi Bothra, are facing serious allegations of financial fraud, reported DNA India. The investment firm has its operations in India and abroad as well. As per the news report, the couple is accused of defrauding Indian banks of approximately Rs 12,000 crore through a complex money-laundering scheme involving international channels.

The allegations have brought significant attention from Indian authorities, raising concerns over the Bothras' business practices. As per the DNA India report, a whistleblower has claimed that the Bothras engaged in illegal activities, including criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and conspiracy. They are also accused of violating the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In response, a formal notice has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), urging the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with representatives from CBI, RBI, SEBI, and ED. This team is expected to thoroughly investigate RB Investments, Founder Bank Capital, and the companies that received their investments. The notice also calls for an inquiry into the lack of proper Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures by the involved companies. Rajesh and Rashmi Bothra are yet to respond to these allegations and the story will be updated with their response once available.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist Planning Attack On August 15 Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh's open threat to India!
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?