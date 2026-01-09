Invisible, Lethal, Unstoppable: Indian Army’s ‘Suicide’ Drones Will Strike So Fast, Enemies Won’t Even Know What Hit Them

New Delhi: The Indian Army is preparing to induct a large number of homegrown ‘suicide’ drones, also known as loitering munitions, into its operational arsenal. These explosive-laden drones are designed to silently enter enemy territory, hover over targets and destroy them with precision strikes. Built to operate even in heavy jamming and spoofing environments, these systems can evade enemy radar disruption and complete their mission without warning.

According to officials, the Army is expected to issue a tender for this major project soon, signalling a decisive shift toward indigenous drone warfare capabilities.

Deal Likely To Be Worth Rs 2,000 Crore

People familiar with the development say Indian companies have already begun preparations to supply loitering munitions that are fully designed and developed within the country. The initial order is estimated to be worth around Rs 2,000 crore, with the value expected to rise in the coming years.

The Army plans to equip multiple units with these suicide drones so they can strike targets both close to the border and deep inside hostile territory, depending on operational needs.

Drones Expected Within Months

Sources say several Indian companies will compete for the contract as the Army looks to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The order is expected to help create a robust domestic industrial ecosystem, ensuring that Indian companies can quickly supply such systems whenever the Army needs them.

The tender will follow a fast-track process, allowing trials to begin within months and enabling the Army to place orders soon after selecting the most suitable option. Under normal procurement procedures, this process could take up to two years.

Which Companies Are In The Race

Those tracking the project say two Indian companies will be selected, with the contract split in a 60:40 ratio. The winners will be chosen based on successful trials, compliance with operational requirements and competitive pricing.

Several Indian defence manufacturers already active in this space are expected to participate. These include Tata Advanced Systems, Adani Defence, Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited and NewSpace Research and Technologies.

Other firms such as Nibe Defence, A Vision and SMPP may also submit bids.

What ‘Eagle On Every Arm’ Means For The Army

Last year, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi announced plans to integrate drones and loitering munitions more deeply into the force and to set up dedicated drone units. He introduced the concept of ‘Eagle on Every Arm’, which reflects the idea of equipping every soldier with drone-enabled capabilities, fundamentally changing how the Army detects, tracks and neutralises threats on the battlefield.