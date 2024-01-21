Invoking Nellie Massacre, Assam CM Sarma Advises Rahul Gandhi Against Visiting Morigaon, Jagiroad

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised Rahul Gandhi against undertaking his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Morigaon, Jagiroad on January 22. He said that the region comprises 60% Muslim and 40% Hindu population and is considered sensitive, especially on the day of the consecration ceremony of Lord Rama. CM Sarma emphasized the need for caution, citing the Nellie Massacre of 1983, and urged Gandhi to reconsider his travel plans.

While assuring that the intention is not to obstruct Gandhi's journey, Sarma stated that if he still chose to visit the area, stringent security measures would be enforced commando deployment along the entire route which doesn't seem correct. The Chief Minister expressed concern about the potential repercussions, hinting that the Central Government may question why permission was granted for Rahul Gandhi's journey on a day significant for the sanctity of Lord Rama.

"We will request Rahul Gandhi not to visit Batadrava on Monday during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple as it will reflect Assam in the wrong light," the chief minister said. Srimanta Sankardeva is an Assamese saint-scholar, social-religious reformer, poet, playwright and a towering figure in the cultural and religious history of Assam from the 15th-16th century.

Live: Addressing Press Conference at Media Centre, Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur https://t.co/NQrec8k4WC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 21, 2024

As Rahul Gandhi expressed his desire to visit the birthplace of Mahapurush Shrimant Shankar Dev Ji in Botodroba on January 22, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged him to differentiate between the sanctity of Lord Rama and Shrimant Shankar Dev Ji. Sarma advised Gandhi to visit the place either in the morning or evening and not at the time of the Ram Temple consecration event. He also said that while no official invitation has been extended to Rahul Gandhi for Shankar Dev Ji's birthplace, the decision to visit remains at Gandhi's discretion.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made allegations against the BJP-led government in Assam. He claimed that the government has been employing intimidation tactics to dissuade people from participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Furthermore, Gandhi asserted that the authorities have been denying permissions for events along the yatra route.

Addressing a large public gathering, Gandhi confidently declared that the people of Assam are not fearful of the BJP. Additionally, he expressed strong conviction that the Congress party is poised to secure substantial victories over the BJP in the upcoming elections, foreseeing a significant margin of success.

In anticipation of events on January 22, the Assam government has announced the closure of all government educational institutions and liquor stores in the state. Additionally, a restriction has been imposed on the sale of fish and meat in stores until 4 p.m. on that day.