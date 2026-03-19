iPhone 17, Crypto trail: Kashmir police bust multi-crores-worth global cyber racket in Srinagar

In a major breakthrough, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has busted a highly sophisticated international cyber fraud racket and arrested seven suspects in Srinagar.

According to a statement issued by the CIK, the CIK-CID had received several technical and credible inputs regarding the operation of clandestine call centres involved in fraudulent online activities targeting both foreign and local citizens.

As per the statement, specialised teams comprising technical experts and field operatives were immediately constituted to conduct systematic surveillance, digital intelligence gathering, and verification across multiple locations. They eventually identified a primary operational hub located in the Rangreth Industrial Area of Srinagar.

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Subsequently, CIK teams conducted swift and coordinated raids across various parts of Srinagar city. During the raids, seven suspects were arrested, and a large quantity of digital and communication equipment was seized, including 13 mobile phones, 9 laptops, VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) systems, SIM cards, networking devices, and digital storage media.

The seized items include 2 iPhone 17s, 3 iPhone 16s, 2 iPhone Xs, 2 iPhone 11s, 1 Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, 1 Redmi 11T 5G, 1 Narzo 50A, 1 Redmi Note 7 Pro, 1 Apple iPad, 3 Dell laptops, 4 HP laptops, and 2 Apple MacBooks.

The modus operandi of the racket involved the accused establishing a clandestine, unregistered call centre infrastructure using VoIP-based systems. This enabled them to generate international virtual numbers and conceal their physical location through server routing and spoofing techniques.

International calls were routed and forwarded through this call centre, while a spoofed Yahoo Mail website and Google advertisements were used to target victims.

Individuals across various countries were contacted through a carefully planned calling operation and phishing advertisements. When a user clicked on an advertisement, a toll-free number would appear on their screen. This number was operated by the suspects, who would then deceive unsuspecting individuals into sharing their banking and personal information.

The funds were then transferred into multiple accounts, including mule accounts and cryptocurrency wallets, primarily in USDT. To further conceal the proceeds of crime, the money was subjected to multiple layers of transfer, conversion, and withdrawal.

No cash transactions were involved in this operation, highlighting the entirely digital and highly sophisticated nature of the crime. The total value of transactions carried out so far is estimated to run into crores.

Officials added that the seized devices have yielded crucial evidence linking the accused to the crime, indicating the presence of a highly organised and technologically advanced criminal syndicate. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law.