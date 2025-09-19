Advertisement
IPHONE 17 LAUNCH

iPhone 17 Launch Day Turns Ugly: Punches Fly As Fans Brawl Outside Mumbai Apple Store | VIDEO

The iPhone 17 launch in Mumbai turned chaotic when a scuffle broke out among fans at the BKC store. Watch the viral video and read about the frenzy that gripped the city.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
iPhone 17 Launch Day Turns Ugly: Punches Fly As Fans Brawl Outside Mumbai Apple Store | VIDEOiPhone 17 Launch Day Turns Ugly. (PHOTO: Screengrab)

The release of the new iPhone 17 series on Friday was filled with chaos in Mumbai as a brawl erupted between people waiting in the queue at the city's Apple flagship store. In the video of the scuffle, a few people are seen having a physical fight, punches and slaps are being exchanged, and security officers had to intervene to restore peace.

Fistfight Erupts In Launch Day Queues

The scuffle, whose cause is still unclear, momentarily interrupted the huge serpentine lines that had formed outside the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) center. Security personnel who had been stationed at the store quickly intervened to try and separate the fighting crowd and restore order. The skirmish highlights the great demand and willingness to go to great lengths to be one of the first to acquire the new gadget.

Customers Show Enthusiasm Over New Device

Even with the fracas, thousands of customers in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru showed enthusiasm after getting access to the newly released phones. The iPhone 17 series, ranging from ₹82,900 to ₹2,29,900, went on sale for pre-booked and walk-in buyers.

I bought three iPhones for my family and me," one of the earliest customers in Mumbai, Aman Memon, said to news agency PTI. "I was waiting in the queue from 3 am. waiting for this phone since last six months." The same excitement was witnessed in Delhi and Bengaluru, where people had waited for hours to buy the device.

To drive sales, Apple's distributors and retail partners have introduced a series of offers such as cashback, exchange bonus, and long-term EMI plans.

