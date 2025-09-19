iPhone 17 Launch Day: Huge Crowds Queue Up At Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi

Apple fans in their hundreds converged on the company's flagship outlets in Mumbai and Delhi on Friday, September 19, for the launch of the iPhone 17 series. The sheer sizes of the queues, which formed long before dawn broke, testified to the huge demand for the new gadgets.

Customers in Mumbai and Delhi queued patiently for hours, some having camped overnight to be among the first to lay their hands on the new iPhones. "I was waiting in the line since 3 am. I was really excited," one of the earliest customers at the Mumbai store said to news agency PTI. In Delhi, a customer, Irfan, told ANI that he had been waiting since 8 pm to buy the new orange iPhone 17 Pro Max.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Apple begins its iPhone 17 series sale in India; a large number of people throng the company's store in Mumbai's BKC pic.twitter.com/8XXm0lk445 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

Price, Features, And Launch Offers

The newly launched iPhone 17 series by Apple ranges in India from Rs 82,900 to Rs 2,29,900. The phones can now be bought by the customers via pre-booked orders as well as walk-ins.

Distributors and retail partners have launched a set of financial offers to stimulate sales. Apple's biggest distributor in India, Ingram Micro, is giving an immediate cashback of Rs 6,000 on the base iPhone 17 model. The iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Air variants have an Rs 4,000 cashback offer. Six-month no-extra-cost EMIs and a further exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 on applicable devices are also part of these offers.

#WATCH | Long queues seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket



Apple started its iPhone 17 series sale in India today. pic.twitter.com/mjxZAFheWC — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

Customer Demand Insights

The scenes outside the Apple stores are a manifestation of the strong demand for the new models, especially the iPhone 17 Pro Max and its new "Cosmic Orange" color variant. The long lines and willingness to acquire the devices on launch day, even in spite of markups by some offline stores, point to the strong consumer demand. The frenzy for the new iPhones also reflects the popularity of high-end smartphones among big Indian cities and the success of Apple's retail strategy.

