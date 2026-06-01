IPL 2026 final scare: Gujarat Titans players, staff evacuated from bus after short circuit breakdown

Following Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final, a safety scare hit the Gujarat Titans when their team bus suffered a short-circuit that caused a breakdown en route to the hotel, forcing an evacuation of all players and staff.

According to the media reports, the players and the staff were safe despite the smoke spreading inside the bus.

Meanwhile, the players had to wait on the road for a short while before another bus was arranged.

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Also Read: RCB create history; become 3rd team after CSK, MI to win back-to-back IPL titles

IPL 2026 final: RCB defeats GT

A half-century from Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defend their IPL title, getting their overall second title, beating a valiant Gujarat Titans by five wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.

Defending champions RCB restricted GT to a modest total of 155/8 in the IPL 2026 final.

Both sides had entered the final eyeing their second IPL title and aiming to join the elite club of Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as multiple‑time champions.

Virat Kohli stars with fifty

Kohli smashed a 25‑ball fifty and remained unbeaten on 75 off 42 balls. He continued his remarkable streak - RCB have not lost a game since 2025 whenever he has scored a fifty.

RCB, who won their maiden trophy in Ahmedabad in 2025, have now become only the third team after MI and CSK to successfully defend their title, extending the streak of Qualifier 1 winners lifting the trophy to nine seasons.

GT, champions in 2022 at the same venue, were undone by disciplined RCB bowling and the scheduling grind of playing their third game at a third venue in six days, having reached Ahmedabad only on Saturday night due to inclement weather.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 155/8 in 20 overs (Washington Sundar 50 not out, Nishant Sindhu 20; Rasikh Salam Dar 3-27, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-29) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 161/5 in 18 overs (Virat Kohli 75 not out, Venkatesh Iyer 32; Rashid Khan 2-25) by five wickets

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Rajat Patidar creates history; becomes 3rd captain after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to win back-to-back IPL titles