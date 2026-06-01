IPL final 2026: Police impose curbs in public areas in Bengaluru after RCB's win

IPL final 2026: The Bengaluru police on Sunday informed that comprehensive security deployments across key areas of the city to maintain public order and to ensure that there is "no nuisance" following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic IPL 2026 championship victory.

RCB won a second consecutive IPL title after defeating a valiant Gujarat Titans by five wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Akshay M Hakay, DCP, Central Division, said that adequate police deployments have been made at several areas, including MG Road, to ensure the safety of the public during the post-match celebration.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Today was the final match of the IPL season this year. So, the police have made adequate security arrangements in all the important areas. We are here to make sure that there is no inconvenience to anybody. There is no nuisance in the public areas," the top cop added.

"Police deployment is here, and vehicle checking is happening. Celebrate in such a way that makes everybody safe, happier, and makes the city proud," the DCP said.

2025 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

The safety guidelines have been put in place following the 2025 stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that occurred during the celebrations of the RCB's maiden IPL title win in 2025, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left over 50 injured.

Also Read: RCB create history; become 3rd team after CSK, MI to win back-to-back IPL titles

Siddaramaiah reacts to RCB's IPL 2026 win

Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hailed the "fiery performance by RCB" in the IPL 2026. He further advised the public to follow the safety guidelines given by the state police.

"Our RCB has once again emerged as the IPL champion. Throughout the tournament, the fiery performance by the RCB boys left the opposing teams utterly speechless," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Congratulations to our RCB for clinching the cup for the second consecutive time. In today's final match, the performances of Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Virat Kohli will remain etched in memory for years to come. This hard-fought victory has brought a festive atmosphere to the homes of all RCB fans," the Congress leader added.

"In connection with the celebrations for RCB's victory, the state police department has issued some guidelines. For your safety and care, please make sure to follow them without fail. This time too, the cup is ours," he continued.

RCB wins IPL 2026

This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.

RCB started well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, but a half-century from star batter Virat Kohli helped RCB make history, successfully defending their IPL title.

Brief Scores: GT: 155/8 (Washington Sundar 50*, Nishant Sindhu 20, Rasikh Salam 3/27) lost to RCB: 161/5 in 18 overs (Virat Kohli 75*, Venkatesh Iyer 32, Rashid Khan 2/25).

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: IPL 2026 final scare: Gujarat Titans players, staff evacuated from bus after short circuit breakdown