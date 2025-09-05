Who Is Anjana Krishna? Meet Fearless Kerala-Born IPS Officer Who Told A Deputy CM, 'Call Me Directly,' During A Tense Phone Call

A viral social media video of a scuffle involving an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Anjana Krishna, and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has brought the two to the center of the national spotlight. The scuffle took place during IPS Anjana Krishna's investigation of illegal sand mining in Kurdu village, Solapur, placing the tenacious spirit of the young officer in the national limelight.

A Tense Phone Call To The Deputy Chief Minister

The viral video captures a tense scene during the anti-mining operation when NCP party worker Baba Jagtap directly dialed the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and handed over the phone to the officer. In the video, Pawar is heard giving an order: "I am ordering you to stop that and you go and inform the tehsildar that Ajit Pawar had called." This was met by the officer standing firm, saying, "You do one thing. You call me directly on my phone." The video went viral since then, with people applauding the officer's bravery and professionalism.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From Thiruvananthapuram To Solapur: A Journey Of Determination

The incident has triggered huge public curiosity over the background of the officer. Born in Kerala, Anjana Krishna had pursued her school studies at St. Mary's Central School in Poojappura and went on to graduate in Mathematics from HHMSPB NSS College for Women in Thiruvananthapuram. She had started gearing up for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam after graduation, having nurtured an ambition to be an IPS officer from her school days.

Anjana, who has a court typist for a father, is said to have opted for Malayalam literature as an optional subject and appeared for the civil services exam in English. She also had earlier experience as a news reporter, having worked as an intern in a prominent Malayalam daily. Anjana Krishna achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 355 in the 2022 Civil Services Examination and belongs to the 2022-23 UPSC batch. She is presently working as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Karmala, Solapur, where she has earned a good name for her honesty, zeal, and quick administrative acumen.

ALSO READ | Video of Ajit Pawar ‘Rebuking’ Woman IPS Officer Goes Viral; NCP Issues Clarification | Watch