Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /IPS at 22, resigned at 28: What made wunderkind top cop Kamya Mishra walk away from uniform?

IPS at 22, resigned at 28: What made wunderkind top cop Kamya Mishra walk away from uniform?

Kamya Mishra served in several Bihar Police postings, including as Darbhanga Rural SP, before her resignation was formally accepted in March 2025. She later explained that family responsibilities and her father’s business led her to leave the IPS.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
IPS at 22, resigned at 28: What made wunderkind top cop Kamya Mishra walk away from uniform?
Image Credit: Former IPS officer Kamya Mishra. (Photos: Instagram)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Aquarius October 2026 monthly horoscope: Avoid impulsive commitments
2
3
4
5