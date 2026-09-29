/IPS at 22, resigned at 28: What made wunderkind top cop Kamya Mishra walk away from uniform?

New Delhi: Kamya Mishra’s story stands out for her early rise in the police service and the decision she took at a young age. She cleared the Uunion Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination in 2019 and became an IPS officer at just 22. A few years later, she gave up the police service at the age of 28.
Originally from Odisha, she was allotted the Himachal Pradesh cadre after clearing the prestigious examination. She later moved to the Bihar cadre. Her name became familiar during her postings in the state, where she handled cases involving criminal gangs and the illicit liquor trade. She was also known as Bihar’s “Lady Singham”.
She grabbed headlines after leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, in Darbhanga in July 2024. She was serving as Darbhanga’s Rural Superintendent of Police at the time.
Mishra studied at Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College before appearing for the UPSC examination. She cleared the exam in 2019 at the age of 22 and entered the IPS.
Her first posting was in Himachal Pradesh. She served for around four months in Sirmaur before moving to Bihar after her cadre was changed. Her husband, Awadhesh Dixit, is also an IPS officer. He belongs to Rajasthan and was allotted the Bihar cadre. The two met during their civil services training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.
Their relationship also began during the training period. She has recalled how she proposed to Dixit during a visit to a village in Ratlam. She made a small ring from grass because there was no ring available at the time. She then used it to propose to him in front of their batchmates.
Mishra took up several policing responsibilities in Bihar. She served as an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and at the Patna Secretariat. In March 2024, she was appointed Darbhanga’s first Rural SP.
Her posting in the norther Bihar district brought her into the investigation of Jitan Sahani’s murder. The case was registered after the VIP chief’s father was found dead at his home in Biroul in July 2024. She headed the SIT formed to investigate the case.
She quit the police service in August 2024, citing personal and family reasons.
Her resignation was not accepted immediately. She was later granted 180 days of leave in November 2024. The Ministry of Home Affairs accepted her resignation on March 27, 2025 that formally ended her IPS career.
Mishra later explained her decision in an interview. She said she is the only child of her parents and needs to take care of her father’s business. She said becoming an IPS officer fulfilled a personal ambition and given her an identity of her own.
She also highlighted the value of entering the civil services at a young age. According to her, the UPSC offers young people an opportunity to make a difference early in their careers.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.