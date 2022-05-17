Bengaluru: In a major administrative shuffle, the Karnataka government has appointed senior IPS officer Pratap Reddy as the new Bengaluru city police commissioner, replacing Kamal Pant, according to an official order.

Reddy, previously, served as Additional Director General of Police of Karnataka. The state government transferred Pant to the post of Director General of Police (DGP)-police recruitment.

Also, IPS Alok Kumar has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) -law and order.

Meanwhile, IPS R Hitendra has been appointed as ADGP-Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and MN Anuchet as Superintendent of Police (SP)-Criminal Investigation Department.