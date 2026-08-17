According to the police, a person named Ramesh Chandra Mishra informed Malipur Police Station that the mother of Ashutosh Mishra, a resident of Rudha Dhamrua village, had died of a heart attack at 8:00 a.m. Later, at around 2:30 pm, Ashutosh Mishra stated that he believed his mother had been murdered and that the jewellery she had been wearing was missing from her body.