The 95-year-old mother of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was found murdered at her residence in Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Rudha Dhamrua village.
The victim, identified as Indravati, lived alone and was the mother of Ashutosh Mishra, a 2016-batch IPS officer.
Her body was discovered on a cot inside the house by her domestic help at 9 am.
The officer, who is currently posted in Lucknow, reached the village at around 3 pm on Sunday and registered a complaint of murder and robbery against unidentified persons.
According to media reports, a gold chain, nose pin, earrings and anklets were found missing.
The family suspects that thieves entered the house on Saturday night, killed her and then looted the gold ornaments.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the government over the murder.
"Sad news has come in about the murder of the mother of an IPS officer in Ambedkar Nagar. Even the police are not safe in Uttar Pradesh; unfortunate," he wrote on X.
What the Police said
The police have released an official statement on the incident.
According to the police, a person named Ramesh Chandra Mishra informed Malipur Police Station that the mother of Ashutosh Mishra, a resident of Rudha Dhamrua village, had died of a heart attack at 8:00 a.m. Later, at around 2:30 pm, Ashutosh Mishra stated that he believed his mother had been murdered and that the jewellery she had been wearing was missing from her body.
The police further said that the forensic team and officials examined the scene and completed the panchnama process. No visible injuries or signs of a struggle were found on the body. The body was then sent for post-mortem examination, which was conducted by a panel of three doctors and recorded on video.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.