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IPS officer's mother found murdered at home in UP's Ambedkar Nagar, jewellery missing

The 95-year-old mother of a 2016-batch IPS officer was found dead at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar, with her family alleging murder and robbery while police await post-mortem findings.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
IPS officer's mother found murdered at home in UP's Ambedkar Nagar, jewellery missing
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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IPS officer's mother found murdered at home in UP's Ambedkar Nagar, jewellery missing
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