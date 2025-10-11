The Haryana government on Saturday transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, days after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence, leaving behind a detailed note accusing senior officers of caste-based discrimination and harassment.

The transfer comes amid mounting pressure from the deceased officer's family, Dalit organizations, and political parties demanding accountability for what they describe as "systematic persecution" that allegedly drove the senior IPS officer to take his own life on October 7.

The Allegations In The 'Final Note'

In a nine-page document described as his "final note," Y Puran Kumar reportedly accused nine serving IPS officers of the Haryana Police, one retired IPS officer, and three retired IAS officers of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

Among those named are Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya. The note allegedly details instances of caste-based discrimination within the police force's upper echelons.

The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been invoked in the FIR registered in connection with the death.

Family Demands Justice

The deceased officer's spouse, Amneet P Kumar, a senior bureaucrat in the Haryana cadre, has written to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking justice for her husband.

In a letter marked urgent and confidential, she expressed anguish over what she described as a "grave injustice" and "complete administrative inaction" even more than 48 hours after her husband's death.

The family has also raised concerns about the FIR, alleging it contains "incomplete information" and fails to accurately name all the accused mentioned in the suicide note. Amneet Kumar wrote separately to Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur, demanding the FIR be corrected "to accurately reflect the names of all accused."

She also alleged that "diluted sections of the SC/ST Act" have been added and the charges need to be strengthened. The family has demanded the immediate arrest of the DGP and Rohtak SP.

Background

Sources indicate that the suicide may have stemmed from an FIR filed against Sub-Inspector Sushil Kumar, who was deployed with Y Puran Kumar and was arrested for allegedly demanding illegal gratification from a liquor contractor. The handling of this case reportedly became a point of contention that escalated into broader allegations of harassment.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).