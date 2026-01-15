Iran Airspace Closure Affects Air India, IndiGo International Flights; Advisory Issued

Air India and IndiGo on Thursday issued travel advisories after Iran abruptly closed its airspace, impacting several international flights and causing delays and cancellations.

Air India said its flights that usually overfly Iranian airspace are now being operated via alternative routes to ensure passenger safety.

“Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays,” the airline said in a post on X.

It advised passengers to check their flight status on the airline’s website before proceeding to the airport.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption. Safety of our passengers and crew remain top priority,” the post added.

IndiGo also stated that the sudden airspace closure has affected some of its international operations.

The airline said its teams are actively assessing the situation and working to support impacted passengers by offering alternative travel options.

“This development is beyond our control, and we regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

The airline encouraged affected customers to visit its website to opt for flexible rebooking or claim refunds, depending on their preference.