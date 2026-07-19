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Iran claims it shot down US MQ-9 drone as tensions with Washington escalate

According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, the drone was brought down by an advanced air defence system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force under the country's integrated air defence network. The claim comes as Iran continues what it describes as retaliatory operations against US military targets across West Asia.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
Iran claims it shot down US MQ-9 drone as tensions with Washington escalate
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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