/Iran claims it shot down US MQ-9 drone as tensions with Washington escalate

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday claimed it had shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz, saying the aircraft was intercepted by its air defence systems amid escalating military exchanges with Washington.
According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, the drone was brought down by an advanced air defence system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force under the country's integrated air defence network. The claim comes as Iran continues what it describes as retaliatory operations against US military targets across West Asia.
Iran has not released independent evidence to support the claim, and there has been no immediate response from the United States.
Meanwhile, Commander of the central Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, warned that Iran's armed forces would respond forcefully to any further US action.
Speaking to Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Abdollahi said Iran would deliver a "decisive and destructive response" to any act of "greed, bullying, expansionism, or brutality", adding that such actions would come at costs "heavier than those of the second and third imposed wars."
He said Iran's military strength remained the country's security guarantee and enabled the government to focus on the welfare of its people.
Abdollahi also accused the United States of trying to sow division within Iran after what he described as repeated military setbacks.
"The US, after facing repeated military failures, is trying to create division between the people and officials," he said, adding that Iran's internal unity was the key to defeating what he called this "satanic scheme."
On Saturday, the IRGC claimed it had carried out coordinated attacks on US-linked military targets in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.
According to the IRGC-affiliated Sepah News Agency, the force struck fighter jet shelters and a large aircraft parking area at the US military base in Al-Azraq, Jordan. It claimed that at least two fighter jets and three other American aircraft were destroyed or heavily damaged in a combined missile and drone attack.
In a separate statement, the IRGC said its Navy targeted the US fleet's fuel supply dock at Bandar Al-Ahmadi in Kuwait and attacked what it described as a warplane assembly area at Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base. It also claimed to have destroyed an intelligence data centre in Bahrain identified as Batelco, along with a US signals and communications centre in Kuwait.
The United States has not confirmed Iran's claims regarding the reported attacks or the alleged damage.
Late on Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had completed a seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran.
"US forces ended the seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran on July 17 at 9:30 pm ET. US Central Command (CENTCOM) hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities. US forces employed fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships in addition to other assets," CENTCOM said in a post on X.
Iranian state media reported that the latest US strikes killed three people and injured eight others.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.