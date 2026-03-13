Iran confirms safe passage for ships via Strait of Hormuz for its 'friend' India

In a much needed relief for India amid the ongoing fuel shortage in the country, Iran has confirmed that it will allow safe passage for ships via the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after multiple rounds of talks between Iranian officials and Indian counterparts. Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Friday confirmed that Tehran will allow vessels bound for India to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz. Fathali cited the longstanding friendship and shared interests between the two countries for granting the waiver.

Answering a question on whether Iran would allow Indian-bound ships safe transit through the Strait, Fathali said, "Yes. Because India and I are friends. You can see in the future and I think that after two or three hours. Because we believe that. We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests; we have a common fate."

Talking about Indian ships to sail freely and bring energy products from the Strait of Hormuz, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, said that the matter has been discussed between the two nations. "I am sure that India will benefit from oil, gas, and other resources. But I think the complete solution is that the leaders of the world have to come together. They should go to the United States and convince President Trump that this war is an unjust war against civilians and that it has to stop. They should also put pressure on the Zionist regime to stop this war."

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He emphasised the mutual responsibility between the two nations, adding, "Suffering of the people of India is our suffering and vice versa. And for this reason, the government of India help us, and we should help the government of India because we have a common fate and common interest." Fathali further stated that Tehran has instructed its embassy in India to facilitate the Indian government, ensuring smooth operations amid the ongoing regional conflict.

"We believe as ambassadors in India that we have a common fate in the region and for this reason all the high-ranking officials from Iran instructed the embassy of Iran in India to pave the way for the Indian government," he added. Earlier today, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, said that his country never wanted the Strait to be blocked, but "some ships are still passing".

Noting that Iran has not closed the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz and ships are unable to pass through the strait amid the prevailing situation in West Asia, Ilahi told ANI that world leaders should put pressure on US President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country and that the people across the world are suffering due to the rise in oil prices.

"Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked. Some (ships) are still passing through," the representative said. "Those who initiated this war are the very ones who must stop it... Many people across the world are suffering due to this war. World leaders must unite and exert pressure on the President of the United States, urging him to put an immediate stop to this unjust war," he added.

PM Modi speaks to Iran President

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to review the serious situation unfolding in the West Asia region. In a post on X, PM Modi voiced concern over the escalation of tensions, pointing to the loss of civilian lives and damage to infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of unhindered transit of goods and energy, noting that disruptions could have far-reaching consequences for India’s economy and regional stability. “The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities,” he wrote.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability, urging all sides to embrace dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that de-escalation and constructive engagement are essential to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

The Prime Minister expressed deep concern about the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

This was their third conversation since the outbreak of the Iran war.

Jaishankar's 4th Call To Iran

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held another telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, discussing bilateral cooperation and matters concerning BRICS, where India is the current chair and Iran a member of the grouping. This marked the fourth such conversation between the two ministers amid the escalating crisis involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed EAM Jaishankar on the latest situation resulting from the "acts of aggression and atrocities" committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, as well as the consequences for regional and global stability and security.

"He emphasised the firm resolve of the Iranian government, nation, and armed forces to exercise their legitimate right to self-defence against the aggressors. The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the necessity for regional and international bodies and organisations to condemn the military aggression against Iran. Highlighting the importance and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation, Araghchi deemed it essential for the institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture in supporting regional and global stability and security," read a statement issued by Iran's Foreign Ministry on Friday afternoon after the phone call between both ministers.

"During the call, India's Foreign Minister expressed his country's readiness to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation within regional and international forums. He also emphasised the importance of finding a path to strengthen sustainable stability and security in the region as a collective necessity," it added.

US-Iran War

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The conflict escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply, has reportedly been rendered inoperational. (With agency inputs)