Iran Embassy halts donation drive in India amid legal constraints; Funds to be used for humanitarian aid

In a strong display of solidarity during the Iran war, people across India came forward to support Iranian citizens, contributing generously to a donation drive initiated through the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi. The campaign reflected India’s cultural ethos of helping those in distress, with contributions pouring in from different parts of the country in various forms.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis.

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However, the Iranian Embassy has now deactivated all bank accounts and QR codes linked to the fundraising effort, effectively bringing the campaign to an abrupt halt. The embassy has also issued an official advisory urging people not to send any further funds. The decision stems from India’s banking regulations and diplomatic protocols, which restrict foreign missions from collecting money from local citizens and directly transferring it to their home countries. These provisions are governed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules as well as the international Vienna Convention that outlines the functioning of embassies.

Addressing concerns about the funds already collected, the embassy clarified that the money will not be sent directly to Iran. Instead, it will be utilized within India to procure medicines and essential humanitarian supplies, which will then be dispatched to Iran through appropriate legal channels. This approach ensures compliance with existing laws while continuing to support those affected.

The donation drive witnessed deeply emotional moments, particularly from regions like Ladakh and Kashmir. Visuals showed a young girl in Ladakh donating her entire savings from a piggy bank, while others contributed not just cash but also household items such as brass and copper utensils. In one instance, a woman donated her last piece of ancestral jewelry, underlining the depth of compassion among contributors.

Kargil, too, emerged as a powerful symbol of generosity. In Kaksar village, a man donated a single egg, which was later auctioned for ₹6,000. In another case, a chicken donated by a villager fetched ₹1.25 lakh at auction, with the entire amount immediately deposited into the relief fund. These acts, though small in scale, highlighted the extraordinary willingness of people to help, regardless of their means.

The Iranian Embassy has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support, describing it as invaluable. While the donation drive has been discontinued due to legal considerations, officials emphasized that the aid already received will provide significant relief to those in need in Iran. The episode stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity and India’s long-held belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family.

