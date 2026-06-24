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Iran invites PM Modi to Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral; India yet to take call: Reports

The invitation was sent by the Iranian side on Tuesday, according to sources aware of the development. The funeral ceremonies are scheduled to take place from 5 to 9 July.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Iran invites PM Modi to Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral; India yet to take call: Reports
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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