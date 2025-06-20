Advertisement
IRAN-ISRAEL CONFLICT

Iran-Israel Conflict: 3 Special Flights To Bring Back Indians From Mashhad

Iran has exceptionally opened its airspace to facilitate the evacuation of around 1,000 Indian nationals stranded in the country due to the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As part of 'Operation Sindhu', Mahan Air has been chartered to operate flights from Mashhad, with the first flight expected to land in Delhi tonight, according to reports.

This move comes as a relief to Indian students and nationals who were facing difficulties due to the closure of Iranian airspace.

The Indian government has been working closely with the Iranian authorities to ensure the safe evacuation of its citizens. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Tehran helped 110 Indian students cross into Armenia, from where they were flown to New Delhi on a special flight. The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a 24/7 control room and emergency helpline to assist Indian nationals in Iran.

(This is a developing story)

