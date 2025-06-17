Iran-Israel Crisis: Indian Embassies Issue Emergency Helplines For Citizens | Check Numbers

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Iran has taken urgent measures to ensure the safety of its nationals amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. To facilitate communication and assistance, the embassy has established multiple helpline numbers and created a dedicated Telegram link for Indians residing in Iran.

"We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram Link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran. https://t.me/indiansiniran," it said on X.

Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a recent post on social media platform X a 24x7 Control Room has been established in Ministry of External Affairs in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

He wrote, "A 24x7 Control Room has been established in Ministry of External Affairs in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel. The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (Whatsapp), situationroom@mea.gov.in."

"In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline with contact details below For call only: 1. +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109. For WhatsApp: 2. +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709.3. ⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036 4. ⁠Zahedan: +98 9396356649 cons.tehran@mea.gov.in," he added.

— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 17, 2025

Earlier India in Israel issued an advisory writing, "The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv is in touch with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, workers, students, businessmen and tourist groups. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety and well-being."

Taking to the social media platform, they further wrote, "Our helplines are functional 24/7 for any assistance regarding the present situation. Telephone: +972 54-7520711 or +972 54-3278392"

— India in Israel (@indemtel) June 15, 2025

This is a developing story