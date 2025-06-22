Iran-Israel War: What Are Sleeper Cells And Why Are They In News?

Sleeper cells are in the spotlight after Western intelligence services cautioned that Iran may activate its sleeper cells in response to military actions against its interests as the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies.

What Are Sleeper Cells?

Terrorist cells that function covertly in a community until they are activated are known as sleeper cells. These individuals or groups stay in a nation and go about their daily lives until they are given orders for a particular mission.

Sleeper cell members keep a low profile and are difficult for security agencies to identify. These individuals or groups may sabotage or spy on government buildings, public spaces, critical infrastructure, or specific individuals.



Why Are Sleeper Cells in the News?

Sleeper Cells have recently been in the news after security experts in the US, UK, and Europe have raised concerns that Iran could activate sleeper agents to target Western countries' diplomatic missions, embassies, military bases, public spaces, religious institutions, key infrastructure, or even urban areas with dirty bombs.

Experts say that asymmetric warfare using covert operatives could be Iran's last option, especially after the attacks on its nuclear facilities, the destruction of missile stockpiles, and the collapse of its top military command. As per reports, Iranian-linked plots have already been thwarted in several countries.

Recent Developments

On Saturday (U.S. local time), the United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran. President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. targeted Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Following the attack, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the country reserves all options to defend itself.

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people,” Araghchi said on X.

Iran-Israel Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its tenth day on Sunday. Hostilities began when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. In response, Iran initiated its military operation, Operation True Promise 3.