Iran-linked LPG tanker signals Indian ownership while transiting the Strait of Hormuz- Reports

An Iranian-linked liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier with a history of carrying Iranian cargoes is reportedly transiting the Strait of Hormuz while declaring Indian crew and ownership, according to ship-tracking data. The development comes amid ongoing regional tensions with the US Naval blockade affecting maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Tara Gas, a Panama-flagged LPG tanker, was observed moving northeast from waters off Dubai on Monday morning, heading past Iran’s Larak Island, following a route approved by Tehran.

The vessel entered the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on May 2, according to shipping intelligence firm Vortexa. It is reported to be fully laden with LPG.

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The Tara Gas, which has previously transported Iranian LPG. Most recently, it carried a shipment from Iran to a Chinese port in early 2026 in late February, as per data from Vortexa and Kpler, the report further noted.

Ship-tracking data currently shows its destination listed in connection with “IND OWNER & IND CREW,” highlighting the Indian affiliations being broadcast.

According to maritime databases like Equasis, the registered owner is Global Gas Inc., based in the United Arab Emirates, and the manager is Matrix Maritime Solutions FZE, sharing the same address in Sharjah, UAE. While the report noted that there were no immediate comments from the management company.

This transit occurs against the backdrop of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict blockades. While India remains a major importer of LPG has seen several vessels linked to Indian ships navigating through this critical maritime trade route via diplomatic and operational coordination.

Vessels often adopt strategies such as signalling neutral or friendly affiliations to ensure safer passage.

Earlier instances include Indian-flagged or India-bound LPG carriers like Jag Vasant,Jag Vikram and Pine Gas, among others, that have successfully transited the strait with clearances, facilitating energy supplies to New Delhi.

This incident underscores the complexities of maritime trade in the region and India’s continued efforts to secure energy imports amid global energy uncertainties.

