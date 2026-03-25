Iran rejects US proposal to end war, sets five conditions for ceasefire: Report

Iran has rejected a proposal from the United States to end the ongoing conflict, asserting that any resolution will happen strictly on Tehran’s terms and timeline, according to official reports.

According to a Press TV report, a senior political-security official, speaking to the outlet, made it clear that Iran will not allow Donald Trump to dictate when the war ends. “Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official said, adding that Tehran will continue its operations and deliver “heavy blows” until its demands are fulfilled.

The official revealed that Washington has been attempting to initiate talks through multiple diplomatic channels, but Tehran considers the proposals “excessive” and disconnected from what it sees as America’s failures on the battlefield. Drawing comparisons with earlier negotiations in spring and winter 2025, the official described those efforts as deceptive, alleging that the US used dialogue as a cover before launching military actions.

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According to the report, the latest proposal conveyed through a regional intermediary has been dismissed by Iran as a tactic to escalate tensions rather than resolve them.

Tehran has outlined five key conditions for ending the war:

A complete halt to “aggression and assassinations” by opposing forces

Concrete guarantees to prevent the reimposition of war

Clear and binding commitments for compensation and reparations

A comprehensive end to hostilities across all fronts, including allied resistance groups in the region

Formal recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz as a legal right and a guarantee of compliance

The official noted that these demands build upon conditions previously raised during a second round of talks in Geneva, held shortly before renewed US and Israeli military action on February 28.

“Iran has communicated to all intermediaries acting in good faith that a ceasefire is contingent upon the acceptance of all of its conditions. No negotiations will be held before that,” the official stated, emphasizing that defensive operations will continue until these terms are met.

“The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Trump envisions its conclusion,” the official added.

The conflict began on February 28 amid ongoing indirect nuclear discussions, with what Iran described as an “unprovoked and illegal war,” including the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several senior military and government officials.

In retaliation, Iranian forces have reportedly launched nearly 80 waves of strikes targeting American and Israeli military assets across the region. Meanwhile, the US has been engaging regional players to pressure Iran into halting its attacks and allowing American vessels safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.