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Iran’s frozen billions: Which countries hold Tehran’s money and how much is in India?

Iran’s overseas funds are spread across several countries, with access controlled by sanctions and banking restrictions. The possible release of these assets could offer Tehran short-term economic relief, but major hurdles are still ahead.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 05:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 05:20 AM IST
Iran’s frozen billions: Which countries hold Tehran’s money and how much is in India?
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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