/Iran’s IRGC claims missile strike on US base and CENTCOM headquarters in Jordan

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed that it had launched ballistic missile strikes on a US air base and the headquarters of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in Jordan, describing the attack as retaliation for recent American military action against Iran.
According to a statement carried by Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the IRGC’s Aerospace Force targeted the US military facilities using ballistic missiles. The force said the operation was carried out in response to what it called US attacks on Iran.
The IRGC also vowed to continue its military response as long as Iran faces what it described as "threats, illegal and hostile moves" from US forces.
The claimed strike comes amid rising tensions in West Asia following a fresh round of military exchanges between Tehran and Washington. The United States, however, said all missiles fired by Iran were intercepted before reaching their targets.
"At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a post on X.
"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," it added, noting that "US forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness."
The latest developments follow a series of retaliatory operations claimed by the IRGC last week.
On July 24, the IRGC said it had launched strikes on US military bases and assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan in response to what it described as US "crimes" against Iran.
In statements carried by its official outlet, Sepah News, the IRGC claimed it had destroyed a large US ammunition depot at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait using "advanced and ultra-heavy" kamikaze drones, while also targeting facilities housing American troops.
The force further claimed it had completed an operation against the data centre of a US company in Bahrain, destroying its remaining building. It also said it had struck three US ammunition and equipment depots at Al-Adiri Camp in Kuwait and targeted the watchtower of the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.
In Jordan, the IRGC claimed its Aerospace Force damaged US fighter aircraft during strikes on Al-Azraq Air Base and also hit barracks used by American personnel.
The statement further alleged that its forces destroyed a Patriot air defence system and an espionage balloon, and struck US troop accommodation facilities after carrying out operations against American military positions in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region.
The claims made by the IRGC regarding the damage caused in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq have not been independently verified.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.