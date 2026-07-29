Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Iran’s IRGC claims missile strike on US base and CENTCOM headquarters in Jordan

Iran’s IRGC claims missile strike on US base and CENTCOM headquarters in Jordan

According to a statement carried by Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the IRGC’s Aerospace Force targeted the US military facilities using ballistic missiles. The force said the operation was carried out in response to what it called US attacks on Iran.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Iran’s IRGC claims missile strike on US base and CENTCOM headquarters in Jordan
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Russo Brothers reveal Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom voice gave them 'chills' in Avengers: Dooms
Avengers: Doomsday8 min ago
2
BTS24 min ago
3
Aamir khan29 min ago
4
NEET UG 2026 counselling43 min ago
5
india us tariff58 min ago