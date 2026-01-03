Iran Seeks UN Action After Trump’s ‘Provocative’ Warnings Spark Tensions Amid Protests

New York: Iran has urged the United Nations to take note of what it calls “unlawful and provocative threats” made by US President Donald Trump, as protests continue to spread across the country over economic distress.

Iran’s permanent representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, has written to the UN secretary-general and the president of the Security Council, seeking international condemnation of Trump’s recent remarks. The letter was sent on Friday, shortly after Trump warned that the United States was “locked and loaded and ready to go” if more protesters were killed during demonstrations sparked by rising living costs.

In his communication, Iravani appealed to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and Security Council members to “clearly and firmly condemn” what he described as Trump’s “reckless” statements. He argued that such remarks amounted to a serious breach of the UN Charter and international law.

The letter, published in full by Iran’s state-run IRNA, warned that any effort to fuel or justify internal unrest as a pretext for foreign pressure or military action would violate Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Iravani said Tehran reserves the right to defend itself and would respond in a “decisive and proportionate” manner if necessary, adding that Washington would be responsible for any fallout from further escalation.

According to IRNA, protests were reported on Friday in several cities, including Qom, Mashhad, Marvdasht, Yasuj and Hamedan, as well as in Tehran neighbourhoods such as Tehranpars and Khak Sefid. The unrest gained momentum after shopkeepers in the capital went on strike over surging prices and prolonged economic stagnation.

Officials have said at least nine people have died and 44 have been arrested so far. The deputy governor of Qom province reported that one person was killed when a grenade exploded in his hand, calling the incident an attempt to incite violence.

Trump, writing on his social media platform Truth Social, said the US would “come to the rescue” if Iran “violently kills peaceful protesters.” In response, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned that US interference would plunge the region into chaos and damage American interests.

Iran is grappling with mounting economic pressure, including a sharply weakening currency, high inflation and years of severe drought in Tehran, a city of around 10 million people. President Masoud Pezeshkian has adopted a conciliatory tone, acknowledging government shortcomings and promising to work toward solutions.

Relations between Tehran and Washington remain strained following US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites in June during a 12-day escalation involving Israel. Trump later called the operation a “very successful attack” and, during a joint appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warned that the US would “knock the hell out” of Iran if it advanced its nuclear or ballistic missile programmes. Iranian leaders have said any further aggression would be met with a severe response.



(With Inputs From ANI)