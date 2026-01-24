Advertisement
INDIA-IRAN

Iran thanks India for rejecting 'Unjust, Politically Motivated' UNHRC Resolution

Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali expressed 'sincere gratitude' for India's vote against the UNHRC resolution.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Iran thanks India for rejecting 'Unjust, Politically Motivated' UNHRC Resolution(Image: X/@IranAmbIndia)

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, expressed Tehran's ‘sincere gratitude’ on Saturday to New Delhi for its ‘principled and firm support’ in voting against a resolution ultimately adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) at its 39th special session on Friday.

Extending his gratitude, Iran’s envoy shared on X, “I extend my sincere gratitude to the Govt. of India for its principled and firm support of I.R. of Iran at the UN_HRC, including opposing an unjust and politically motivated resolution. This stance reflects India’s commitment to justice, multilateralism, and national sovereignty.”

The resolution, adopted 25-7 with 14 abstentions, strongly deplored Iran's violent crackdown on peaceful protests that erupted on December 28, resulting in thousands of deaths, widespread injuries and mass arrests nationwide.

The UNHRC resolution extended the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran by two years and the Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran by one year. It also urged the Mission to urgently investigate the repression of nationwide protests that began on December 28, 2025, per the Council's statement.

The resolution also urged Iran's government to uphold human rights obligations by halting extrajudicial killings, arbitrary deprivations of life, enforced disappearances, sexual and gender-based violence, arbitrary arrests, incommunicado detention, torture, and other cruel treatment, especially against peaceful protesters.

Last week, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the region's evolving situation.

"Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The development comes after a deadly protest in Iran, and India issued a travel advisory on January 5, 2026, urging its nationals to avoid ‘non-essential’ travel to Iran amid recent unrest.

 

(with IANS inputs)
 

