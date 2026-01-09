Iran Unrest: Khamenei Calls Protests 'Foreign-Backed', Signals Tough Response

Iran: Iran’s Supreme Leader has urged people to remain “united” against what he described as “terrorist actions,” as widespread protests continued to grip the country.

In a televised address aired on state media on Friday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning over the ongoing unrest, which Iranian authorities have portrayed as a conspiracy backed by foreign powers, particularly the United States. He reiterated that the government would not hesitate to take tough action to quell the protests.

As per reports, Khamenei accused demonstrators of acting on behalf of former US President Donald Trump, claiming that rioters were damaging public property and behaving as “mercenaries for foreigners.” He alleged that Trump’s hands were “stained with the blood” of Iranians and said Tehran would not tolerate foreign-backed interference.

Khamenei's Response

“The Islamic Republic will not retreat,” Khamenei said, adding that serving outside interests would not be accepted. According to state television, he also warned that those cooperating with foreign forces would be rejected by both the Iranian people and the country’s political system.

His remarks came amid reports of a nationwide internet blackout that began on Thursday and continued into Friday, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks. The blackout coincided with renewed calls for protests by Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, who was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



Widespread Protest On Streets

Earlier in the day, Khamenei had lashed out at protesters, accusing them of destroying their own streets to please the leader of another country a clear reference to Donald Trump.

Despite the communication shutdown, protesters were seen marching and chanting across several cities on Friday following the exiled crown prince’s call for demonstrations. Videos circulating online appeared to show crowds gathering around bonfires, with debris scattered across streets in Tehran and other areas.

Iranian state media later addressed the unrest, alleging that “terrorist agents” linked to the US and Israel were responsible for setting fires and inciting violence.

Meanwhile, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that at least 34 protesters and four members of the security forces have been killed so far, with around 2,200 people arrested. Analysts say the scale of the unrest reflects deepening public frustration and growing discontent with the status quo.