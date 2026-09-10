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  • /Iran war & crude surge: How rising fuel, milk and LPG prices could hit your festive budget | DNA

Iran war & crude surge: How rising fuel, milk and LPG prices could hit your festive budget | DNA

Crude oil has crossed $100 amid the Iran conflict, putting pressure on India's fuel companies and raising concerns about petrol, diesel, LPG and household costs before Navratri and Diwali. Here is a breakdown of how the conflict could impact daily fuel prices and festive household budgets.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 11:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
Iran war & crude surge: How rising fuel, milk and LPG prices could hit your festive budget | DNA
Image Credit: Screengrab from Zee News video and AI image. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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