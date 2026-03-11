Iran war leading to nuclear attack? Bahrain's request to India raises alarm | DNA

Countries around the world are already worried about rising inflation and possible shortages of oil and gas due to the ongoing tensions and conflicts in the Middle East. However, for several Gulf nations, the concern goes beyond economic disruptions. With the region facing persistent security threats, including ballistic missiles and drone attacks from Iran, some countries are now preparing for the possibility of a nuclear emergency and are exploring ways to protect their citizens from radioactive exposure.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how certain Middle Eastern countries are reaching out to India for assistance in preparing for such scenarios. According to information received, Bahrain has sought details about a special medicine known as Prussian Blue capsules, which are used during nuclear or radiological emergencies.

Reports suggest that a pharmaceutical liaison company from Bahrain has contacted a pharmaceutical manufacturer in Chandigarh to inquire about the production of these capsules. Instead of directly approaching the company, the Bahraini side reportedly used a liaison firm to gather technical and production-related information. The Chandigarh-based company has been asked whether it has the capacity to manufacture around 10 million capsules, and what dosage would be required for people belonging to different age groups.

Talks between the two sides are currently underway, and if the discussions lead to a formal agreement, the capsules could be supplied to Bahrain. Apart from Bahrain, other countries in the region, including Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, are also exploring the possibility of purchasing such medicines from India to strengthen their preparedness for nuclear or radiological emergencies.

Prussian Blue capsules are primarily used to treat poisoning caused by certain radioactive substances. The medicine helps remove radioactive cesium and thallium from the body if these elements enter through contaminated food, water, or air during a nuclear incident.

Chemically known as Insoluble Prussian Blue or Potassium Ferric Hexacyanoferrate, the drug received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2003 for use in nuclear or radiological emergencies. It is also included in the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines for handling radiological exposure.

During a nuclear explosion or radiological event, several radioactive particles can spread in the environment. One of the most dangerous among them is Cesium-137, which can remain inside the human body for a long period if inhaled or ingested.

When Prussian Blue capsules are taken, they pass through the digestive system and reach the intestines without dissolving in the body. Due to their unique crystal structure, they attract radioactive cesium and thallium particles. The medicine binds with these substances in the intestines and prevents them from being reabsorbed into the bloodstream. As a result, the radioactive elements are eventually expelled from the body through stool.

This process significantly reduces the amount of time radioactive substances remain in the body. In the case of cesium, the body can eliminate it in roughly 30 days, which reduces the duration of radiation exposure and lowers the risk of organ damage and long-term illnesses such as cancer.

However, experts note that Prussian Blue capsules are effective only against cesium and thallium contamination. They do not work against other radioactive substances that may be released during nuclear incidents, such as Iodine-131 or Plutonium. Because of this limitation, additional medicines are often required to provide broader protection against radiation exposure.

The capsules are typically administered before or immediately after a radiological emergency, but only under medical supervision. They are usually distributed through government authorities during emergency situations and are not available without a doctor’s prescription.