War, Oil, and Diplomacy: India ramps up global engagement as Iran crisis escalates

With the Iran war escalating, the global energy crisis, India is on a diplomatic blitz to ensure a regular supply to ensure its energy needs are met and prices remain in control. With Iran regulating the movement via the Strait of Hormuz, the shortage of LPG, LNG and fuel is hurting many nations. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to key partners to ramp up efforts to establish peace in West Asia and ensure unhindered energy supplies to India.

As Qatar's LNG facility halted operations following the Iran attack, India has reached out to Malaysia as well. PM Modi shared on X that he spoke to his Malaysian counterpart to discuss the global challenges. "Spoke with my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, and conveyed warm greetings to him and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy," said PM Modi on X.

PM Modi also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy. "We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," said PM Modi.

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PM Modi on Thursday also reached out to the leader of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed Eid greetings and discussed bilateral ties. "We agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability. Reiterated India’s condemnation of the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman’s efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals. India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also called King of Jordan King Abdullah II and expressed concern at the evolving situation in West Asia and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region. "Attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation. India and Jordan stand in support of unhindered transit of goods and energy. Deeply appreciated Jordan’s efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indians stranded in the region," said PM Modi on X.

On Wednesday, PM Modi spoke to the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid as well as discussed West Asia turmoil. “We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority,” said PM Modi.

The two leaders also agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability. PM Modi also thanked him for his continued support for the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait.

India is reaching out to key leaders across the continents to ensure that diplomacy prevails and the energy supply normalises as early as possible.

The US-Israeli war against Iran has entered its 20th day today. Both sides have launched fresh attacks against each-other as the call for talks have failed so far.