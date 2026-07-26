Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Iran warns of retaliation after Ukraine attack on vessel in the Caspian Sea; calls for UN action

Iran warns of retaliation after Ukraine attack on vessel in the Caspian Sea; calls for UN action

Warning that responsibility for any further escalation lies entirely with Kyiv and its international backers, Tehran signalled its readiness to respond in defence.
 

Published: Jul 26, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:24 AM IST
Iran warns of retaliation after Ukraine attack on vessel in the Caspian Sea; calls for UN action
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Iran warns of retaliation after Ukraine attack on vessel in the Caspian Sea; calls for UN action
Iran US Conflict3 min ago
2
tarot card reading today27 min ago
3
US Iran tensions30 min ago
4
Numerology horoscope today1 hr ago
5
Dialogue of the day1 hr ago