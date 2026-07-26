/Iran warns of retaliation after Ukraine attack on vessel in the Caspian Sea; calls for UN action

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, warning Kyiv of potential retaliatory consequences and asserting that Tehran will "not hesitate to defend its national interests and security" under international law.



According to a statement by the Ministry, carried by Press TV, the strike occurred early Saturday, triggering an explosion aboard the ship that killed one sailor and injured another.



Denouncing the action as a direct breach of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, Iran characterised the strike as "an act of aggression" designed to destabilise the broader region.



"By attacking an Iranian commercial vessel, the Ukrainian regime not only committed an internationally wrongful act, but also, in a dangerous manner, sought to spread insecurity," the ministry stated.



The ministry highlighted Ukraine's open acknowledgement of the strike as evidence of an "irrational and hostile approach" toward Tehran. It reiterated that Iran has "never intervened in the Russia-Ukraine conflict" and called upon the United Nations Security Council, European countries, and all UN member states to hold Kyiv accountable, according to Press TV.



"Any party genuinely concerned about peace and security in Eastern Europe and the surrounding regions should adopt a responsible position regarding this dangerous action by the Ukrainian regime and hold Ukraine's ruling authorities accountable for this criminal and provocative act," the statement read.



Warning that responsibility for any further escalation lies entirely with Kyiv and its international backers, Tehran signalled its readiness to respond in defence, Press TV reported.



"The Islamic Republic, in accordance with the fundamental principles and rules of international law, particularly the principle of self-defense, will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security," the ministry cautioned.



"It is self-evident that responsibility for the consequences arising from the adventurism of the head of the Ukrainian regime shall rest with that regime and its supporters and instigators."



Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also expressed condemnation of the attack to the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, during a phone call earlier in the day.



According to the state agency IRNA, the duo discussed the latest regional and international developments in a telephone conversation.



Araghchi "strongly and unequivocally" condemned Ukraine's military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea and "called for a firm response from the United Nations Security Council, the European Union, and the international community, and for the perpetrators and supporters of this criminal act to be held accountable."



The two sides also pointed to the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz following the response by the Iranian forces to the US military actions against Tehran, and emphasised the necessity of adopting diplomatic initiatives to manage tensions, IRNA reported.



The Iranian condemnation follows official confirmation from Kyiv regarding a series of long-range strikes targeting Russian military logistics and supply chains, including maritime operations in the Caspian Sea.



In a statement shared on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Defence Forces had struck multiple strategic infrastructure targets deep inside Russian territory and across maritime routes used for military transport:



"Ukraine continues applying long-range sanctions in response to Russian strikes. Last night, the warriors of our Defense Forces hit targets across different regions of Russia that are fueling this war. Once again, a plant in Kirov was struck - the one supplying components for the weapons Russia uses to attack our people. That's about 1,200 kilometers from Ukraine's border. Also hit were an oil refinery in Tyumen, a logistics facility in Yekaterinburg, and a fuel and lubricants depot in Rostov-on-Don. We also achieved very strong results with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea - including vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship," he wrote.

