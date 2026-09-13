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  • /Iranian President Pezeshkian, FM Araghchi meet Hurriyat's Mirwaiz on BRICS sidelines signaling shift in Tehran-Kashmir dynamics

Iranian President Pezeshkian, FM Araghchi meet Hurriyat's Mirwaiz on BRICS sidelines signaling shift in Tehran-Kashmir dynamics

The meeting with Mirwaiz is significant because Iran has historically maintained an interest in the Kashmir issue. 

Published: Sep 13, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Iranian President Pezeshkian, FM Araghchi meet Hurriyat's Mirwaiz on BRICS sidelines signaling shift in Tehran-Kashmir dynamics
Image Credit: @MirwaizKashmir/X

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