Iranian Warship IRIS Lavan docks at Kochi after technical failure; 183 crew under Indian naval care

An Iranian naval vessel that developed technical problems while participating in a regional multilateral exercise is currently berthed at the Indian Navy's facilities in Kochi, with its 183-member crew accommodated ashore.

The vessel, IRIS Lavan, had been operating in the Indian Ocean waters as part of the International Fleet Review when it reported a technical breakdown that rendered continued independent sailing untenable.

Sources said, "Iran formally approached India on 28 February 2026, seeking emergency docking facilities at Kochi on an urgent basis. India accorded approval the following day, on 1 March, and IRIS Lavan subsequently entered Kochi harbour on 4 March." The crew of 183 Iranian naval personnel has since been housed at Indian naval facilities in the port city while repairs and assessments are carried out.

The shadow over IRIS Lavan's docking in Kochi is cast by a far graver incident that unfolded in the same waters just days earlier. IRIS Dena, a fellow Iranian warship also participating in the International Fleet Review, was torpedoed by a US submarine south of Sri Lanka. The vessel sank following the strike.

Sri Lanka, as the nearest coastal state to the site of the incident, responded first. The Sri Lanka Navy scrambled vessels to the area within hours, prioritising the search for survivors among IRIS Dena's crew. Sri Lankan officials reportedly said rescue operations recovered 32 survivors from the stricken vessel, while 87 bodies were retrieved from the water. IRIS Dena was believed to have been carrying approximately 180 personnel when she was struck and sunk on March 4.

India's response followed swiftly. The Indian Navy dispatched warships and maritime patrol aircraft to the broader zone south of Sri Lanka, extending the search perimeter and bringing significant surveillance and recovery capability to bear.

According to a press release issued by the Indian Navy, a distress call from IRIS Dena was received at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo in the early hours of 4 March 2026, as reported by the Sri Lankan Navy. The ship was operating 20 nautical miles west of Galle, within the Search and Rescue region under Sri Lankan responsibility.

The Indian Navy said that, upon receiving the information, it promptly launched its SAR efforts, commencing with the deployment of a long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 1000 hours on 4 March 2026 to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka. A second aircraft carrying air-droppable life rafts was also kept on standby for immediate deployment, the release added.

INS Tarangini, which was operating in the vicinity at the time, was deployed to aid the rescue efforts and arrived in the search area by 1600 hours on 4 March 2026. The Indian Navy noted that by this time, search and rescue operations had already been undertaken by the Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies.

The press release further stated that INS Ikshak had sailed from Kochi to augment the search efforts and continues to remain in the area to search for missing personnel, describing the deployment as a humanitarian measure for shipwrecked personnel. The Indian Navy added that coordination with the Sri Lankan side on search and rescue efforts is ongoing.

Sri Lanka, for its part, has also extended port access to another Iranian warship, IRIS Bushehr, which has been accommodated at a Sri Lankan harbour.