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  • /Iran's Pezeshkian meets PM Modi, thanks India for ‘valuable efforts’ to strengthen BRICS

Iran's Pezeshkian meets PM Modi, thanks India for ‘valuable efforts’ to strengthen BRICS

Pezeshkian was addressing the BRICS Business Forum ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, where he shared the stage with leaders including Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Iran's Pezeshkian meets PM Modi, thanks India for ‘valuable efforts’ to strengthen BRICS
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

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