The ultimate pilgrimage hack: How to visit India and Nepal's top temples in a single, hassle-free trip

IRCTC has launched a new travel opportunity called "Bharat-Nepal Ashtha Yatra" to establish stronger cultural/religious connections between India/Nepal through the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train, which will visit the most important places of worship in each country during this 10-day/9-night round trip pilgrimage starting on April 21, 2026, from New Delhi via Ayodhya, Varanasi, Janakpur, Nepal, Kathmandu, and Pokhara.

The pilgrimage features many important locations, including:

1) Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi);

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2) Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Aarti);

3) Janakpur, Nepal (Ram Janaki Temple);

4) Kathmandu (Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, and Manakamana Temple); and

5) Pokhara (tourism destination with many religious and scenic places).

The train will run New Delhi-Ayodhya-Varanasi-Sitamarhi-Nautanwa; passengers may board/deboard at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

All-inclusive luxury service will be provided, which consists of:

1) 3-star or equivalent accommodation;

2) Local sightseeing; and

3) Transportation from/to each location.

Comprehensive travel insurance and professional tour guides

As part of the "Bharat Gaurav" plan, there is a 33% discount off regular rates added to the original fare. For example, the "Bharat Gaurav" plan was designed to reduce costs by reducing 33% from the original tariff.

Price ranges of the different packages

This package has 150 exclusive seats in three high-end categories at different prices varying by occupancy as follows:

The "Bharat-Nepal Ashtha Yatra" offers a limited capacity of 150 exclusive seats across three premium travel categories, with pricing structured according to the level of luxury and room occupancy. For travelers seeking the highest level of comfort in AC I, rates are set at ₹103,845 for single occupancy, ₹90,445 for double, and ₹88,535 for triple sharing. Those opting for AC II can expect to pay ₹98,095 for a single traveler, ₹84,700 for double, or ₹82,785 for triple occupancy. Finally, the AC III tier provides a more accessible entry point, with costs at ₹86,600 for single, ₹73,200 for double, and ₹71,285 for triple sharing.

Children 5-11 years: Prices are between ₹65,550 and ₹82,795 based on class selected.

A traveller's important items to consider

For prospective pilgrims who will be taking this tour, consider the following example provided by IRCTC:

Eligibility: This package is limited to Indian citizens.

Documentation: Each passenger must have a valid voter ID or passport (minimum of 6 months valid) to enter Nepal.

Seat assignments: Assignments have to be made 3 days prior to traveling. To ensure fairness, IRCTC will provide one lower berth to do with any two passengers.

How to make a reservation

This tour is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for pilgrims who will have a complete and hassle-free tour of the spiritual nature of India and Nepal.

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