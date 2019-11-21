IRCTC offers Matarani Rajdhani Package; check price, itinerary and other details

Indian Railway's catering and tourism firm IRCTC has come up with Matarani Rajdhani Package from Delhi for one of the holiest Hindu temples, the shrine of Vaishno Devi which is dedicated to the Goddess Shakti. Affectionately called Mata Rani and Vaishnavi, the temple dedicated to Mother Goddess, is situated at an altitude of 5200 ft., a distance of approximately 12 kms from Katra.

According to information available on irctctourism.com, the pilgrims would travel through train from New Delhi railway station (NDLS) at 20:40 HRS in 3AC compartment. The frequency is daily (Week days) and meal plan includes APAI + One breakfast, The traveller will stay at hotel Country Resort (Earlier Country Inn & Suites).

The IRCTC further informs that prices (Per Person)/ Single Occupancy will be Rs 7785; for double occupancy -Rs 6170; for triple occupancy -Rs 5980; for Child (5-11 years) with bed -Rs 5090, and for Child (5-11 years) without bed will be Rs 4445.

Notably, full berth/seat is being allotted to children between the age of 05 to 11 years, and the full adult fare would be charged as per revised Railway guidelines. The above package price is as on date of booking. However, in case of increase in input costs such as railway fare or any other expenses beyond the control of IRCTC, the guests are liable to pay the additional amount before commencement of journey.

Tour Itinerary will include journey from New Delhi to Jammu - Katra - Banganga and then Katra to Jammu and then New Delhi.

Day 1. Travellers will depart from New Delhi Railway Station at 20:40 hrs by "12425" Rajdhani Express (AC 3 tier).

Day 2. They will arrive at Jammu Railway Station at 5:45 hours and then will get pickup from Jammu Railway Station to Katra by non-AC vehicle on sharing basis as per group size. En-route stop over at Saraswati Dham to collect the Yatra Parchi. Check-in at Hotel. Breakfast and drop facility till Banganga. Darshan at the shrine. Late evening return to Hotel, and then they will have dinner and overnight stay.

Day 3. Breakfast. Morning free for Leisure. Check-out at 12 noon followed by lunch. Departure for Jammu Railway Station after Lunch at 14:00 hrs by non-AC vehicle Enroute sight-seeing of Kand Kandoli Temple, Raghunathji Temple and Bage Bahu Garden, and later will be dropped at Jammu Railway Station by 18:30 Hrs to board Jammu Rajdhani -12426 at 19:40 hours

Day 4. Pilgrims will arrive at New Delhi Railway Station at 5:00 hours, and thus the tour ends.

Notably, the above itinerary is only indicative, IRCTC reserve the rights to change in view of operational problem / local circumstances. For more informations, you can click at https://www.irctctourism.com.