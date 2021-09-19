हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IRCTC starts special train for Char Dham Yatra, check prices, destinations and other details here

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

IRCTC starts special train for Char Dham Yatra, check prices, destinations and other details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Char Dham Yatra resumed from Saturday, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) started a special train for the popular pilgrimage circuit by `Dekho Apna Desh` Deluxe AC tourist train.

This comes after the success of the `Shri Ramayana Yatra` train operated on the Ramayana circuit. Guests will be travelling roughly 8500 kilometers on this tour.

This 16 days tour started from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station yesterday and covered the visit of Haridwar including Ganga ghat, temples and Ganga aarti, Rishikesh including Lakshman Jhulla and Triveni ghat, Ayodhaya including Ramjanam Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Aarti and Nandigram, Varanasi including Ganga Ghat and aarti, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Puri including Jagannath temple, Golden Beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach, Rameshwaram including Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi, Dwarka including Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach and Bet Dwarka.

ALSO READ | All you need to know before going on Chardham yatra

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation--1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

IRCTC launched this special tourist train in line with the government of India initiative `Dekho Apna Desh` to promote domestic tourism, at a very competitive price starting from Rs 78,585 per person.

The package price covers train journey in AC classes, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles except hilly areas, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers. 

