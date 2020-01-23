IRCTC to pay compensation to Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express passengers for delay of over an hour

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday (January 22) said it will pay Rs 63,000 in compensation to passengers of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express who got delayed for over an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

It is to be noted that Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express is fully operated by the IRCTC and it is the second private train in the country. The train commenced commercial operations from January 19. According to IRCTC officials, the train was delayed for over an hour on Wednesday afternoon as it was entering Mumbai and reached its destination around 1 hour and 30 minutes late.

"Passengers will have to apply as per our refund policy. They will be given refund after verification," said the IRCTC spokesperson. It is learnt that the Tejas Express departed from Ahmedabad at 6.42 am and reached Mumbai Central at 2.36 pm. The scheduled arrival time of this train at Mumbai Central is 1.10pm.

The train got delayed due to a technical problem between Bhayander and Dahisar stations on the outskirts of Mumbai. "...the OHE (Overhead Equipment) on UP fast line between Dahisar and Bhayander did not hold power from 12.15 hrs. It was restored between Dahisar-Mira Road at 12.30 hrs and between Mira Road and Bhayander at 13.35 hrs," PTI quoted a Western Railway spokesperson as saying.

Notably, the IRCTC's policy says that Rs 100 will be paid for a delay of over an hour and Rs 250 for a delay of over two hours. IRCTC officials said passengers can claim the refund amount by calling 18002665844 or by sending an email to irctcclaims@libertyinsurance.in. The passengers will need to provide a cancelled cheque, PNR details, and Certificate of Insurance (COI) number to IRCTC to claim the compensation.