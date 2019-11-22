IRCTC's Tejas Express offers free of cost travel insurance upto Rs 1 lakh

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is offering a comprehensive and one of its own travel insurance with coverage of Rs 25 lakh without any additional cost to the passengers of Tejas Express.

This complimentary travel insurance with a coverage of Rs 25 lakhs is being offered to each and every passenger travelling in IRCTC Tejas Express. Besides, a general travel insurance which includes coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft/robbery during the travel period of the passengers is also being offered by the railways to the passengers. In case of accidental death and permanent total disablement, an insurance claim of Rs 25 lakh will be handed out. For partial disbursement, an amount of up to Rs 15 lakhs and for emergency hospitalization, Rs 5 lakhs will be handed out to the passengers of the IRCTC Tejas Express.

In addition, IRCTC is also paying a compensation of Rs 100 in case the train during its run is delayed by more than one hour and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger. IRCTC is offering this complimentary special travel insurance facility to the passengers of IRCTC Tejas Express through M/s Liberty General Insurance Company Limited – a Mumbai based private insurance company.

These unique complimentary travel insurance product being offered by IRCTC for the passengers of its Tejas Express has become the selling point of these premium passenger trains and is being widely appreciated by the rail passengers.

For the unversed, the first Tejas Express was successfully launched on October 4, 2019, on the Lucknow-Delhi route. The Indian Railways Public Sector Undertaking IRCTC is now mulling to launch second Tejas Express on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route after logging Rs 70 lakh profit in the first Tejas Express running between Lucknow-Delhi rail route. This profit itself enough to understand that Tejas Express has received rave response in the rail passenger market and has been operating at decent occupancy levels.