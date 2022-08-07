NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Irked over minor daughter's love affair, UP man gives contract to kill her; 3 held

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district said his daughter was in a relationship with a man and was not willing to snap ties with him even after repeated requests from her family members.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 02:19 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Irked over minor daughter's love affair, UP man gives contract to kill her; 3 held

New Delhi: Harbouring a grudge over his daughter not severing ties with her lover, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district allegedly gave a contract to kill her to a ward boy of a hospital, who injected a high dose of potassium chloride into the 17-year-old girl, police have said. After a sudden deterioration of her health conditions, doctors at the hospital found out that she was injected with a high dose of potassium chloride, police said, adding that Naveen Kumar, the father of the girl, ward boy Naresh Kumar and a woman employee of the hospital were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday.

Naveen Kumar got his daughter admitted to a hospital in Kankarkheda on Friday night. A few hours later, he shifted her to the Future Plus Hospital in Modipuram where her health suddenly deteriorated, a police official said.

With the help of CCTV footage, the identity of the person who gave the injection to her was ascertained and the ward boy, Naresh Kumar, was taken into custody.

The ward boy confessed to the police that the girl's father had given him Rs 1 lakh to kill her. Posing as a doctor, he entered the ICU with the help of the woman employee of the hospital and administered the injection, police said.

The woman employee of the hospital and the victim's father, a property dealer, were also taken into custody subsequently, they added.

Naveen Kumar told the police that his daughter was in a relationship with a man and was not willing to snap ties with him even after repeated requests from her family members.

He had told the doctors at the hospital that his daughter had accidentally fallen from the terrace of their house but in reality, she had jumped off the terrace, the accused told the police.

Police have recovered a broken syringe containing potassium chloride and Rs 90,000 in cash from the ward boy.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan