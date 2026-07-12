Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sadness over the passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki, stating that her timeless melodies would continue to enchant listeners for generations to come.
The renowned singer, whose iconic Malayalam songs have resonated across decades, passed away at a private hospital in Mysore on Saturday. She was 88 years old.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The passing of the distinguished playback singer S. Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations."
The Prime Minister said that S. Janaki gave voice to every emotion with "unparalleled grace as well as versatility".
"Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, countless admirers and the entire music fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he added.
The passing of the distinguished playback singer S. Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations. They gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility. Her melodies…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2026
S. Janaki’s granddaughter announced the veteran singer’s demise via a social media post, marking the end of an era in Indian film music.
Although she made her playback debut in the 1957 Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu, Janaki’s association with Malayalam cinema began the same year and evolved into one of the most remarkable chapters in the state’s musical history.
She meticulously mastered the pronunciation, accent, and subtle nuances of the Malayalam language, becoming virtually indistinguishable from a native singer.
That dedication won her the hearts of audiences and established her as the undisputed leading female voice of Malayalam cinema from the 1970s onward.
Across her career, S. Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs in 20 languages, making her one of the most prolific playback singers in Indian film history.
She won four National Film Awards and a record 33 State Film Awards during a career that spanned from 1957 to 2017.
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