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'Irreparable loss to world of music': PM Modi expresses grief over S Janaki's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary playback singer S. Janaki following her death at the age of 88, calling her passing an irreparable loss to Indian music.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 09:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
'Irreparable loss to world of music': PM Modi expresses grief over S Janaki's demise
Image Credit: IANS

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